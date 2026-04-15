Zero emission buses pick up record share of stalling market

Bus and coach sector 'eagerly transitioning' to low emission models despite challenging first quarter, but electric HGVs experience 'weak' start to the year
Electric and hydrogen-powered buses picked up a record 37.3 per cent share of the UK's bus, coach, and minibus market in the first quarter of the year, despite a slow down in demand over the last three...
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