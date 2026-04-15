Zero emission buses pick up record share of stalling market

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Bus and coach sector 'eagerly transitioning' to low emission models despite challenging first quarter, but electric HGVs experience 'weak' start to the year

Electric and hydrogen-powered buses picked up a record 37.3 per cent share of the UK's bus, coach, and minibus market in the first quarter of the year, despite a slow down in demand over the last three...

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