'Demand destruction will spread': IEA forecasts sharpest fall in global oil demand since pandemic

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
The Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock
Image:

The Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock

Oil demand plummets and fears over jet fuel supplies grow, as governments look to ramp up clean tech deployment in response to worsening energy crisis

Global oil demand has fallen sharply since the start of the Iran War and is on track for the steepest quarterly contraction since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new figures from the International...

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