Could AI help protect the UK's million 'undefended' properties from rising flood risks?

New AI-powered flood readiness model helps identify over a million undefended buildings across England at growing risk from flooding
More than one million buildings in England - many in the country's most economically deprived areas - are largely unprotected by existing flood protection and planning measures, leaving hundreds of thousands...
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