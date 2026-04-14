'Pivotal moment': Plant based food market hits €16.3bn in Europe

New analysis suggests the plant-based food market is growing, but products must move beyond niche positioning if they are to realise their full potential
Europe's plant-based food and drink sector is now worth €16.3bn, but still accounts for just a fraction of total food sales with many brands struggling to fully break into the mainstream. That is according...
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