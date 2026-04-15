UK airlines have only weeks of jet fuel left - it is a vulnerability we built ourselves

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Renovare fuels
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Credit: Renovare fuels

Domestic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production buys Britain the ability to fly regardless of what happens in the Gulf, writes Matthew Stone from Renovare Fuels

Six weeks. That is how much jet fuel Britain's major airlines have left if the huge disruption to global oil, gas and petrochemicals supply wrought by the Iran conflict continues. After that, the same...

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UK airlines have only weeks of jet fuel left - it is a vulnerability we built ourselves
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