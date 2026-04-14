Evolve Energy strikes offtake deal for power from Race Bank offshore wind farm

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Major new power purchase agreement with Shell Energy Europe to secure 1TWh of clean power for Evolve Energy's industrial and commercial customers

Evolve Energy has inked a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe to secure around 112GWh of green electricity a year from the Race Bank offshore wind farm located in the North...

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