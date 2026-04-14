Evolve Energy strikes offtake deal for power from Race Bank offshore wind farm

Major new power purchase agreement with Shell Energy Europe to secure 1TWh of clean power for Evolve Energy's industrial and commercial customers
Evolve Energy has inked a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe to secure around 112GWh of green electricity a year from the Race Bank offshore wind farm located in the North...
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