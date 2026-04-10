Pension fund LAPFF backs BP shareholder resolution amid climate risk concerns

Local Authority Pension Fund Forum representing combined assets of £425bn also calls on members to vote against BP's chair amid 'serious governance concerns'
A shareholder resolution calling on BP to disclose more detail on how it assesses long-term financial risks to its business has won the backing of the £425bn Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF),...
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