Pension fund LAPFF backs BP shareholder resolution amid climate risk concerns

Jonathan Stapleton
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Local Authority Pension Fund Forum representing combined assets of £425bn also calls on members to vote against BP's chair amid 'serious governance concerns'

A shareholder resolution calling on BP to disclose more detail on how it assesses long-term financial risks to its business has won the backing of the £425bn Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF),...

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Jonathan Stapleton
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Pension fund LAPFF backs BP shareholder resolution amid climate risk concerns
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clock 10 April 2026 • 3 min read