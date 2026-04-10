Workforce 2030: Sophie Locke, conversation lead at the Blue Marine Foundation, reflects on navigating 'very steep but equally rewarding' learning curves in her career journey to date
Sophie Locke is conservation lead at the Blue Marine Foundation, having first joined Europe's largest marine conservation NGO in 2018. In her role, Locke seeks to build effective nature protection models...
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