People's Pension revamps approach to decarbonising £40bn portfolio

Martin Richmond
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Fresh approach designed to align with long-term investment outcomes for its members, according to pension scheme

People's Pension has revamped its approach to decarbonising its £40bn portfolio and combatting climate risk, in a bid to align its investments with long-term outcomes for its members, the pension scheme...

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Martin Richmond
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Martin Richmond

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

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