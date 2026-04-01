People's Pension revamps approach to decarbonising £40bn portfolio

Fresh approach designed to align with long-term investment outcomes for its members, according to pension scheme
People's Pension has revamped its approach to decarbonising its £40bn portfolio and combatting climate risk, in a bid to align its investments with long-term outcomes for its members, the pension scheme...
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