True climate leadership means using the transition to improve lives through good jobs, protecting communities from climate impacts and reducing inequality, writes Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin
Last summer, Scotland faced its wildest wildfire. For a country famous for its rain, the sight of wildfires tearing through our landscapes was shocking. At the same time, communities faced water scarcity,...
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