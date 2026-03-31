'No importer is safe': How the Iran War energy crisis is not a one-off event

New analysis from E3G warns 'chokepoints' in global oil and gas supplies make energy shocks an inherent feature of fossil fuel markets
The angry and bemused reaction from the White House to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has prompted plenty of speculation as to what President Trump was thinking when he approved attacks that have...
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