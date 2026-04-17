The government's response to the worsening energy crisis has been broadly impressive, but the blind spot over energy efficiency is becoming ever more glaring
Welcome news from the government this week, as the Treasury confirmed it is expanding and back dating the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS), cutting electricity bills by around a quarter...
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