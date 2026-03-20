'Heat pumps cost less to run': Octopus launches dashboard to track data for installed heat pumps

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kraken
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Credit: Kraken

New website features anonymised data from every installed Cosy heat pump, providing real world evidence of how the technology is working for households

Octopus Energy has launched a new website displaying both the current and year-long data from every one of its Cosy heat pumps, in what the UK's largest energy provider by customer numbers has touted as...

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Stuart Stone
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