'Heat pumps cost less to run': Octopus launches dashboard to track data for installed heat pumps

New website features anonymised data from every installed Cosy heat pump, providing real world evidence of how the technology is working for households
Octopus Energy has launched a new website displaying both the current and year-long data from every one of its Cosy heat pumps, in what the UK's largest energy provider by customer numbers has touted as...
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