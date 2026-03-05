China announces target for 17 per cent cut in carbon intensity by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

World's biggest emitter sets out goal to reduce carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 17 per cent under its latest five-year plan

China's government has set a new target to reduce carbon intensity across the world's second largest economy by 17 per cent by the end of the decade, as it unveiled the first full draft of its hotly anticipated...

