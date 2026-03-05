Construction begins on 'Europe's largest' Passivhaus housing development

Future residents at the 900-home development in West London are set to benefit from a 60 per cent reduction in heating costs and 90 per cent lower carbon emissions, developers claim
Construction has begun on 900 new homes in West London that its developers have hailed as "one of the most significant affordable and sustainable housing schemes" in the UK. The housing project in Ealing...
