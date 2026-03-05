Construction begins on 'Europe's largest' Passivhaus housing development

clock • 3 min read
Credit: WLP
Image:

Credit: WLP

Future residents at the 900-home development in West London are set to benefit from a 60 per cent reduction in heating costs and 90 per cent lower carbon emissions, developers claim

Construction has begun on 900 new homes in West London that its developers have hailed as "one of the most significant affordable and sustainable housing schemes" in the UK. The housing project in Ealing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Already ahead of target': EVs account for one in four new cars sold in February

SSE wins contract for London Underground solar project

More on Buildings

How climate risk is reshaping the built environment
Buildings

How climate risk is reshaping the built environment

Corporate contracts matter because they provide the mechanism to translate resilience and decarbonisation commitments into delivery, writes Rosie McKeown from The Chancery Lane Project

Rosie McKeown, The Chancery Lane Project﻿
clock 05 March 2026 • 6 min read
Winter Olympics 2026: How the Milano Cortina athletes' village became a green building showcase
Buildings

Winter Olympics 2026: How the Milano Cortina athletes' village became a green building showcase

BusinessGreen explores how a 'fossil-free' building model has not only surpassed regulatory expectations, but offered a blueprint for low-carbon urban development

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 February 2026 • 10 min read
UKGBC launches nature-positive built environment framework
Buildings

UKGBC launches nature-positive built environment framework

New industry-backed guidance seeks to provide clarity on how the built environment can better help halt and reverse nature loss

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2026 • 4 min read