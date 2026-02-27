Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment

clock • 5 min read
Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment

Paper warns failure to properly analyse credible worse case scenarios is leaving world more exposed to 'terrifying' climate risks

The world is walking blindly into a super-heated future because politicians and scientists are failing to adopt a risk-based approach to tackling climate change, a report led by the UK Met Office has warned....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Risk

'A fundamental shift': What do the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards mean for businesses?
Risk

'A fundamental shift': What do the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards mean for businesses?

Finalised standards on assessing and disclosing corporate sustainability data and climate-related risks and opportunities have finally arrived - and they are expected to become mandatory in the near future

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2026 • 6 min read
'What businesses don't see can hurt them': Europe dominates global resilience rankings
Risk

'What businesses don't see can hurt them': Europe dominates global resilience rankings

Europe claimed nine of the top 10 spots in property insurer FM's latest ranking of resilient business environments

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read
Friends of the Earth urges politicians to make polluters pay for flood defences
Risk

Friends of the Earth urges politicians to make polluters pay for flood defences

A further 1.89 million people will face the highest risk of flooding if emissions and climate impacts are left unchecked, new analysis claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 February 2026 • 5 min read