'A fundamental shift': What do the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards mean for businesses?

Finalised standards on assessing and disclosing corporate sustainability data and climate-related risks and opportunities have finally arrived - and they are expected to become mandatory in the near future
Finalised standards and guidance for businesses on how to assess and disclose corporate sustainability data, climate risks, and related opportunities have been published by the government this week, as...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis