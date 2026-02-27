Green Party secures historic by-election win

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Green Party secures historic by-election win

Greens comfortably beat Reform in Gorton and Denton by-election, as Labour pushed into third place

The Green Party is this morning celebrating an historic victory, after it won the Gorton and Denton by-election in Manchester by more than 4,000 votes. Hannah Spencer, a local plumber and Green Party...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Met Office led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment

'Stepping up to the task': European wind industry adds 19GW of capacity in 2025

More on Politics

Green Party secures historic by-election win
Politics

Green Party secures historic by-election win

Greens comfortably beat Reform in Gorton and Denton by-election, as Labour pushed into third place

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 February 2026 • 5 min read
Poll: What do Britons really think about clean energy and green infrastructure?
Politics

Poll: What do Britons really think about clean energy and green infrastructure?

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh survey findings reveal robust support for solar and wind across all age groups and voters, but potential challenges for government in communicating net zero policy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 February 2026 • 9 min read
Let's build farming's resilience together
Politics

Let's build farming's resilience together

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds' speech at the National Farmers Union's 2026 annual conference in Birmingham

Emma Reynolds, Environment Secretary
clock 25 February 2026 • 14 min read