CCC: Scotland's near term climate targets are within reach

Official advisor concludes Scottish Government can meet emissions targets for 2030, but further work needed to put country on track to meet longer term goals
Scotland is on track to meet its emissions targets for 2030, but "significant risks and gaps" remain in its carbon reduction policy framework for the period from 2031 to 2045. That is the headline...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis