Study: Half of global livestock grazing land could be lost to climate change by 2100

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report warns climate change is set to drive a decline in global grassland grazing systems that remain 'highly dependent on the environment'

As much as 50 per cent of the land used globally for grazing cattle, sheep and goats could be lost to farmers by 2100 due to escalating climate impacts. That is the stark headline warning contained...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Climate inaction could see fashion industry lose a third of its profits

'The market is ready for a different approach': Fairphone reports record growth in 2025

More on Climate change

Study: Climate inaction could see fashion industry lose a third of its profits
Climate change

Study: Climate inaction could see fashion industry lose a third of its profits

Report warns climate impacts could slash fashion sector’s projected value by 70 per cent in the coming decades

Amber Rolt
clock 10 February 2026 • 3 min read
What the Winter Olympics reveal about the business decisions shaping the future of sport
Climate change

What the Winter Olympics reveal about the business decisions shaping the future of sport

The future of winter sport in a changing climate will be shaped less by what happens on the slopes, and more by the business decisions made around it, writes 17 Sport CEO and founder Neill Duffy

Neill Duffy, 17 Sport
clock 06 February 2026 • 5 min read
Closure of last coal power plant drives UK territorial emissions down to record low
Climate change

Closure of last coal power plant drives UK territorial emissions down to record low

Latest official statistics show UK emissions fell three per cent in 2024 and are now more than 53 per cent below 1990 levels - but challenges remain in decarbonising sectors such as road transport, aviation, and waste

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 February 2026 • 5 min read