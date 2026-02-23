Nestlé exceeds interim emissions target for 2025

Food giant reveals its emissions have fallen by almost a quarter since 2018, but it fell short on targets for tackling plastics and ensuring deforestation-free sourcing
Nestlé has confirmed it exceeded a target to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by the end of 2025, after delivering emissions reductions of 24.52 per cent against a 2018 baseline last year....
