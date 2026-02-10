'A much needed surge in momentum': Green economy reacts to latest record clean power auction

Green economy stakeholders give warm welcome to government's latest clean energy auction results and release of much-anticipated Local Power Plan
The government this morning announced a dual boost to the UK's renewables sector, confirming a record wave of new clean power contracts for onshore wind and solar farm projects and unveiling a £1bn plan...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis