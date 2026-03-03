Government confirms £271m funding boost for green shipping projects

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New funding forms part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition and Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure fund

The government has confirmed plans for a fresh £271m funding round to support a raft of clean shipping fuel, technology, and port infrastructure project, in a move it said would help "revitalise" coastal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Ocean Winds signs lease to develop Celtic Sea floating offshore wind [project

'Decision paralysis': EU urged to mobilise CCUS projects now or risk missing climate targets

More on Marine

Offshore wind: Peel Ports commits further £10m to Great Yarmouth Port expansion
Marine

Offshore wind: Peel Ports commits further £10m to Great Yarmouth Port expansion

Set to be rebranded the 'Port of East Anglia', it is being expanded to support the next generation of major offshore wind projects across the region

Amber Rolt
clock 30 October 2025 • 2 min read
Torpoint chain ferry embarks on decarbonisation voyage
Marine

Torpoint chain ferry embarks on decarbonisation voyage

New project aims to create scalable model for zero-emission short sea crossings

Amber Rolt
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read
Study to explore electric ferry link between Cornwall and Isles of Scilly
Marine

Study to explore electric ferry link between Cornwall and Isles of Scilly

Deep dive to gauge technical and commercial viability for electric only corridor on popular shipping route

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 2 min read