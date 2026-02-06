IEA: Electrification and AI set to drive surge in global power demand

Global electricity use expected to rise rapidly through to 2030, but new clean power projects mean emissions should remain flat
Global electricity demand is on course to grow at least 2.5 times as fast as overall energy demand through to 2030, as the electrification of industry and transport and increased demand from energy-intensive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis