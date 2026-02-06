Ohme rewards EV drivers with £750,000 through flexibility trial

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Ohme
Image:

Credit: Ohme

Ohme's Crowdflex trial demonstrated how charging company can deliver 'significant flexible capacity' through dynamic automated EV charging

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging company Ohme rewarded electric vehicle (EV) drivers with payments totalling more than £750,000, during the course of a 13-month flexible grid trial that automatically adjusted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lidl to power 15 per cent of UK operations with offshore wind

'Creatives are rising to this moment': Climate Fiction Prize unveils longlist

More on Automotive

Plug-in cars account for almost a third of all new registrations in January
Automotive

Plug-in cars account for almost a third of all new registrations in January

Electric vehicles enjoyed strong start to the year despite challenging month for wider auto market, latest New AutoMotive figures reveal

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 February 2026 • 6 min read
SBTi proposes updates to draft net zero standard for automotive sector
Automotive

SBTi proposes updates to draft net zero standard for automotive sector

Draft framework aims to place greater emphasis on tackling emissions from the use of road vehicles and clarifies how 'zero emission vehicles' should be defined

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 February 2026 • 3 min read
Driverless electric taxis tipped for London launch as early as September
Automotive

Driverless electric taxis tipped for London launch as early as September

Fully-electric 'robotaxis' set to launch in the UK later this year, with testing of driverless vehicles already underway

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2026 • 3 min read