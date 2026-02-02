Electric aircraft market tipped for steady ascent

New report estimates up to 100,000 electric aircraft could be deployed by 2050, if supporting infrastructure and policies are delivered
The nascent market for electric planes and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) is continuing to advance and could deliver tens of thousands of new aircraft in the coming decades, as...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis