'More resilient than recent headlines suggest': Sustainability execs insist environmental action remains 'strategic priority'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Survey of senior executives at global corporates reveals sustainability maintains boardroom support, but is still too often misunderstood and under-resourced

Sustainability is no longer a peripheral consideration and remains a "strategic priority" in the boardrooms of global corporations, but there is still a mismatch between its perceived importance and levels...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience

Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost

More on Management

ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality
Management

ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality

Linklaters' Rachel Barrett explores the five themes poised to shape the global ESG regulatory and policy agenda in 2026

Rachel Barrett, Linklaters
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'
Management

Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'

Jewellery maker's senior vice president of sustainability reflects on efforts to build a bigger company with a smaller footprint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 January 2026 • 7 min read
SBTi hails latest milestone as 10,000 companies commit to science-based climate targets
Management

SBTi hails latest milestone as 10,000 companies commit to science-based climate targets

SBTi said achievement provides further evidence of how corporate climate action is continuing to advance globally

Amber Rolt
clock 22 January 2026 • 6 min read