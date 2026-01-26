Government announces new protections for heat network customers

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ofgem appoints Ofgem as regulator for expanding heat networks sector as it promises to protect hundreds of thousands of households from risk of unfair price hikes

The government will tomorrow provide more details of how it intends to strengthen consumer protections for homes and businesses linked to heat networks, as it confirms the appointment of Ofgem as regulator...

