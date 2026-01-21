Drax inks £42m deal to acquire Flexitricity

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Acquisition set to bolster energy giant's position in the fast-growing energy storage and flexible grid sectors

Energy giant Drax has inked a deal to acquire Edinburgh-based energy optimisation company Flexitricity in a £42m deal designed to bolster the company's growing pipeline of battery energy storage system...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Octopus and Masdar reveal plan to boost clean energy supplies for AI data centres

Carbon Majors: Half of global fossil fuel emissions linked to just 32 firms

More on Investment

British International Investment backs new $1bn development fund
Investment

British International Investment backs new $1bn development fund

Development finance agency to act as anchor for new Allianz Credit Emerging Markets fund, which promises to back wave of renewables, clean transport, and agriculture projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2026 • 3 min read
Ana Alvarez Grullon: 'Sustainability attracts passionate people, but passion alone is not enough'
Investment

Ana Alvarez Grullon: 'Sustainability attracts passionate people, but passion alone is not enough'

Keensight Capital's Ana Alvarez Grullon reflects on how legal training can provide a foundation for working in sustainability and the importance of 'structural thinkers'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2026 • 8 min read
British Business Bank to invest £25m in Kraken Technologies
Investment

British Business Bank to invest £25m in Kraken Technologies

Government-backed investment vehicle confirms largest investment to date in Octopus Energy technology spin-out

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2026 • 3 min read