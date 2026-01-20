British Business Bank to invest £25m in Kraken Technologies

Government-backed investment vehicle confirms largest investment to date in Octopus Energy technology spin-out
The British Business Bank has today announced it is to invest £25m in Kraken Technologies, as part of the energy software technology firm's $1bn demerger from Octopus Energy Group. The deal - which...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis