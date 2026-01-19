Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment

Research from Heriot-Watt University warns plans for transport infrastructure are lagging far behind development of wider hydrogen ecosystem

Plans to harness hydrogen to decarbonise heavy industry, enhance energy storage, and cut emissions from transport are being put at risk by the failure to develop hydrogen distribution infrastructure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

White Rose Forest launches plan to plant 134 million trees

How increased defence spending offers an opportunity for green sectors

More on Infrastructure

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline
Infrastructure

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline

Gas supplier maps out first phase of project to help steel, chemical, brick, and food manufacturers switch from fossil gas to low carbon fuel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read
Britain's energy system is broken - but consumers can fix it
Infrastructure

Britain's energy system is broken - but consumers can fix it

Paying UK wind farms to switch off to prevent overloading the grid is a national scandal - and one the government has the power to fix, writes Pablo John from ADE: Demand

Pablo John, ADE: Demand
clock 08 January 2026 • 3 min read
The hidden net zero bottleneck: Why infrastructure should never be an afterthought
Infrastructure

The hidden net zero bottleneck: Why infrastructure should never be an afterthought

Without the cables, substations, and grid storage to connect and distribute clean power, climate targets will slip, writes JS Pelland from Eland Cables

JS Pelland, Eland Cables
clock 02 January 2026 • 3 min read