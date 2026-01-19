'Greenland matters': Starmer predicts climate change will intensify focus on Arctic security

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister underscores role of climate change in worsening geopolitical stand-off, as he argues latest tariff threats from President Trump are 'completely wrong'

The Prime Minister has today warned climate impacts mean urgent action to enhance security in the Arctic will be required, as he hit back at back at US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs...

Stuart Stone
