'Greenland matters': Starmer predicts climate change will intensify focus on Arctic security

Prime Minister underscores role of climate change in worsening geopolitical stand-off, as he argues latest tariff threats from President Trump are 'completely wrong'
The Prime Minister has today warned climate impacts mean urgent action to enhance security in the Arctic will be required, as he hit back at back at US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis