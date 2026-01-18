Winter Olympics and sponsors to drive 5.5 square kilometres of snow cover loss, study warns

Trio of Winter Olympics sponsorship deals with polluting firms will add 40 per cent to the Games' carbon footprint, new forecasts claim
Carbon emissions from staging the 2026 Winter Olympics, combined with sponsorship deals that promote pollution, will contribute to the loss of the very snow that winter sports depend on, a new study has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis