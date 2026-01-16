Rare-earth magnet recycling facility opens in Birmingham

New recycling facility commissioned by University of Birmingham can recover earth alloys and process them into new magnets for electric motors
A new recycling facility dedicated to separating and recycling rare earth magnets to help reduce the UK's reliance on imports of rare earth metals, alloys, and magnets has opened in Birmingham this week....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis