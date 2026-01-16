Time to act: Why renewable energy is a buyer's market

In BusinessGreen's latest Sustainable Talks webinar event - hosted in association with and Schneider Electric - a host of experts came together to explore the latest trends in corporate renewables and how they could impact your business.

The event highlighted how - with the energy market more volatile than ever and businesses battling to manage high costs, evolving regulations and the need to deliver ambitious corporate and economy-wide climate and clean energy strategies - flexible corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) can offer firms a means of securing a predictable and secure supply of low carbon energy, particular given present favourable market conditions.

The fascinating conversation also explored how collaborative clean energy procurement is maturing, the most accessible and the cost-effective steps to securing clean power supply, including through multi-buyer cohorts and aggregated supply-chain initiatives.

Under the banner - 'Timing is everything: How energy developers and buyers can win in Europe's transition to renewables' - the event drew insights from Schneider Electric's Miguel Gil Mast, who is director in renewable energy and carbon advisory; BloombergNEF corporate energy analyst Nayel Brihi; and Haleon's head of sustainability procurement and packaging Chris Low.

Watch the full discussion below:

This event was sponsored by Schneider Electric.