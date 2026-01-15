Octopus Energy expands 'Zero Bills' homes initiative to Scotland

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Energy giant announces partnership with housebuilder Discovery Homes to offer 57 new 'Zero Bills' homes in North Dundee

Octopus Energy has joined forces with housebuilder Discovery Homes to expand its 'Zero Bills' offer into Scotland for the first time. The company announced yesterday that 57 homes developed by Discovery...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More on Buildings

Stop asking for permission: Why greener business must become inevitable in 2026
Buildings

Stop asking for permission: Why greener business must become inevitable in 2026

With cost pressures and economic turbulence reshaping the economy, smart procurement, innovation and low carbon policy can and must become the default across industries, writes Material Evolution's CEO Dr Liz Gilligan

Dr Liz Gilligan, Material Evolution
clock 14 January 2026 • 4 min read
Tor Burrows: 'It's as much about people and culture as it is about carbon'
Buildings

Tor Burrows: 'It's as much about people and culture as it is about carbon'

Grosvenor's chief sustainability officer explains the role business strategy and influencing leadership play in her role, and how progress often means 'navigating ambiguity'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 December 2025 • 4 min read
Transport for London cuts ribbon on latest sustainable Tube station
Buildings

Transport for London cuts ribbon on latest sustainable Tube station

Revamped Colindale station features laminated timber ticket hall, blue-and-green roof drainage system, and step-free access

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 29 December 2025 • 2 min read