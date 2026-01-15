CDP: Businesses applying 'earth-positive economics' enjoyed $218bn boost in 2025

Small cohort of firms cut emissions four times faster than peers and collectively unlocked more than $200bn in financial opportunities last year, study finds
A small group of companies established themselves as environmental leaders in 2025, after cutting emissions at four times the rate of peers and collectively unlocking $218bn in financial opportunities...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis