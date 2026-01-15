Hepworth Brewery in Sussex toasts green beer made through industrial heat pump trial

Heat pump designed by Futraheat can deliver steam for the brewing process at temperatures of up to 130C, reducing CO2 by more than 90 per cent and slashing energy bills
The family-owned Hepworth Brewery in Sussex has slashed energy bills for wort boiling for its beer brewing process by more than 65 per cent, following the installation of a new type of industrial heat...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis