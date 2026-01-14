eBay launches first climate transition plan

New plan includes pathway to reach net zero emissions by 2045
Online marketplace eBay has launched its first Climate Transition Plan, including a flagship target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. eBay said the new plan serves as a "comprehensive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis