Amazon, Google, JPMorganChase, and Salesforce join $100m superpollutant pledge

US corporate giants sign up to new initiative to tackle harmful methane, black carbon, and refrigerant emissions
Amazon, Google, JPMorganChase, Salesforce, and Workday have joined a new $100m initiative to cut superpollutant emissions such as methane, black carbon, and refrigerant gases, which are thought to be responsible...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis