Amazon, Google, JPMorganChase, and Salesforce join $100m superpollutant pledge

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US corporate giants sign up to new initiative to tackle harmful methane, black carbon, and refrigerant emissions

Amazon, Google, JPMorganChase, Salesforce, and Workday have joined a new $100m initiative to cut superpollutant emissions such as methane, black carbon, and refrigerant gases, which are thought to be responsible...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Can the EU Industrial Accelerator Act spark Europe's green industrial revolution?

First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels

More on Climate change

China announces target for 17 per cent cut in carbon intensity by 2030
Climate change

China announces target for 17 per cent cut in carbon intensity by 2030

World's biggest emitter sets out goal to reduce carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 17 per cent under its latest five-year plan

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 March 2026 • 5 min read
UEFA accused of watering down net zero goal in latest sustainability strategy
Climate change

UEFA accused of watering down net zero goal in latest sustainability strategy

Governing body underscores commitment to UN Sports for Climate Action initiative, after latest sustainability report drops explicit reference to net zero target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read
Nestlé exceeds interim emissions target for 2025
Climate change

Nestlé exceeds interim emissions target for 2025

Food giant reveals its emissions have fallen by almost a quarter since 2018, but it fell short on targets for tackling plastics and ensuring deforestation-free sourcing

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 February 2026 • 3 min read