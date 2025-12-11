JLR to avoid more than 50,000 tonnes of CO2 a year with reengineered dashboard

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Image:

Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

Automaker replaces magnesium with hybrid of fibre-reinforced plastic and steel, in a move that will cut carbon emissions equivalent to the average energy use of around 17,000 homes

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has today revealed it is to avoid an estimated 50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year - equivalent to the average yearly energy use of approximately 17,000 UK homes - by reengineering...

Stuart Stone
