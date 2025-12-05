'Clarity for businesses': Food Standards Agency publishes safety guidance for lab-grown meats

New guidance from the Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) aims to help fast-track the development of cell-cultivated products
The fledgling lab-grown meat sector took another step forward yesterday, after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) published their first official safety guidance for cell-cultivated...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis