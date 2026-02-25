Government increases EV charger grants for homes and businesses by 40 per cent

Scheme extended by another year and will now offer eligible businesses and households up to £500 off a new charger
The government is increasing electric vehicle (EV) charge point grants by 40 per cent from £350 to £500, providing businesses, renters, flat owners, and households without driveways that want to install...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis