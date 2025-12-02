'Missed opportunity': Fewer than one per cent of travel agent adverts include 'green' content

Just 319 out of 362,000 AI-tracked travel adverts in the past year featured sustainability claims, watchdog finds
More than 99 per cent of travel agent adverts monitored by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) contained no environmental content, according to a report published by the watchdog today. New figures...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis