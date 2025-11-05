Study: Soil health is 'missing solution' in global climate efforts

Save Soil report estimates up to 27 per cent of global emissions cuts needed to stay below 2C could be delivered through sequestering carbon in healthier soils
The world's soils hold 45 per cent more carbon than previously estimated, making them one of the Earth's largest natural carbon sinks and a "crucial tool" for tackling greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating...
