'We must step up': World leaders urged to 'move faster' on goal to triple renewable power capacity by 2030

Report estimates hitting 2030 target will require investment of $1.4tr worldwide per year to add 1,122GW annually – a 16.6 per cent yearly growth rate
World leaders are facing fresh calls to set bolder clean power targets following warnings the world is falling behind its ambition to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030,...
