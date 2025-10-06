ISEP launches 'first' carbon accountancy training course for sustainability professionals

Developed by the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP) and the Carbon Accounting Alliance, the course aims to help combat greenwashing and boost trust
Sustainability professionals will soon be able to train to become accredited carbon accountants, under a new UK training course specification launched today by the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis