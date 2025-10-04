Earthshot Prize: 'Upcycled skyscraper' and nation of Barbados named among 2025 finalists

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kensington Palace
Image:

Credit: Kensington Palace

Environmental innovation prize launched by Prince William announces latest wave of finalists

The Earthshot Prize has today announced its cohort of 2025 finalists, as it marks the half-way point in the initiative's 10-year mission. Launched in 2020 by Prince William ahead of the COP26 Climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Briefing: Iberian blackouts not caused by increased reliance on renewables, report finds

More than £10m in water company fines pooled to fund clean up projects

More on Climate change

Shift towards plant-rich diet could more than halve global food system emissions
Climate change

Shift towards plant-rich diet could more than halve global food system emissions

Reshaping food systems around plant-rich diets could prevent up to 15 million premature deaths a year while slashing global emissions, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 October 2025 • 6 min read
'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis
Climate change

'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis

To secure affordable food, reduce economic shocks, and safeguard rural livelihoods, we need to start by improving the health of the earth beneath our feet, writes Praveena Sridhar from the Save Soil Movement

Praveena Sridhar, Save Soil Movement
clock 01 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Brakes slammed': Global emissions growth has slowed drastically in decade since Paris Agreement
Climate change

'Brakes slammed': Global emissions growth has slowed drastically in decade since Paris Agreement

Global emissions have grown just 1.17 per cent since COP21 versus an 18.4 per cent increase in the decade to 2015, ECIU analysis shows

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read