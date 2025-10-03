Net Zero Banking Alliance votes to 'cease operations immediately'

Leading banks vote to ditch the climate group's membership model and transition into operating as a 'framework initiative' that provides guidance on decarbonisation and climate risk
The Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) today announced it will "cease operations immediately", after its members voted in favour of a proposal to ditch its present membership model and instead operate as...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis