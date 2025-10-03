Net Zero Banking Alliance votes to 'cease operations immediately'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Leading banks vote to ditch the climate group's membership model and transition into operating as a 'framework initiative' that provides guidance on decarbonisation and climate risk

The Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) today announced it will "cease operations immediately", after its members voted in favour of a proposal to ditch its present membership model and instead operate as...

Michael Holder
More on Investment

