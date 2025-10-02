Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance to help COP30 attendees secure green fuels

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Platform allows COP30 attendees to calculate their flight emissions and fund an equivalent amount of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA) has launched a new initiative to help COP30 attendees cut their flight emissions travelling to and from the conference in Belém, Brazil next month. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

NESO publishes updated timetable for grid connection reforms

The Chancery Lane Project publishes new guidance for deforestation-free supply chains

More on Aviation

OXCCU raises £20m in support of sustainable aviation fuel plans
Aviation

OXCCU raises £20m in support of sustainable aviation fuel plans

International Airlines Group among participants in Series B funding round from Oxford University green fuel spin-out

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 September 2025 • 3 min read
Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off
Aviation

Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off

Government backs innovative green aviation technologies for land restoration, medical deliveries, and heavy-lift logistics at offshore wind farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 September 2025 • 2 min read
How aviation is gambling on SAF to deliver on its net zero goals
Aviation

How aviation is gambling on SAF to deliver on its net zero goals

Gatwick expansion has been approved on the assumption aviation can curb its emissions, but as two new reports this week reveal, plans to deliver sustainable aviation fuels at scale face considerable challenges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 September 2025 • 10 min read